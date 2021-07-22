Greece: Water cannon, tear gas deployed against protesters challenging vaccine mandate in Athens





Police deployed water cannons and tear gas against a gathering of over a thousand COVID-19 policy protesters outside the Hellenic Parliament in Athens on Wednesday.

New legislation submitted by the Greek government is set to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for employees at nursing homes and care facilities.

Greece has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 infections, with the authorities having announced a curfew on the island of Mykonos, a tourism hotspot, in the middle of the popular summer holidays season.

Thousands of protesters also marched against the vaccine mandate through the city of Thessaloniki, albeit without heavy police involvement.

According to the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, Greece has seen a total of 466,441 cases of COVID-19, with 12,846 related deaths.

A total of 5.5 million people (52.74 percent of the population) in Greece have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, with 4.69 million people (45 percent of the population) having completed a full vaccination cycle by 20 July, as per information compiled by Our World in Data.

SOT, Greek Orthodox priest (Greek): “God exists. Why do you use tear gas? We did not come here for the reason you believe. We came here under God’s commands. Why do you do this? Are you not ashamed?”