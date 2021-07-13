Posted: July 13, 2021 Categories: Videos GREEN SHIRTS – Covid Canvassing is a very Bad idea. BitsandBobs 12 Jul 2021 This chap aint having any truck with these information gatherers. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “GREEN SHIRTS – Covid Canvassing is a very Bad idea.”
It’s on and we’re in it.
“We have to pick sides and the side is we need to be vaccinated. We have the tools to put this down — we can put it down this summer — but the way to do that is vaccination.”
— Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst, 7/13/21
.
Stupid mthrfkrs
The stasi lite…!
The rage these maggots extract is beyond description
They are probably getting a nice fat paycheck for this…! And think they are doing something important and good with their socialist education.
All for a giant Gov engineered fake pandemic hoax …
This NWO thinks it’s going to take us down without using even a real Virus or other live mechanism of destruction, all without a shot being fired at them
Good luck with that Globalist commie scum