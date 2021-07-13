2 thoughts on “GREEN SHIRTS – Covid Canvassing is a very Bad idea.

  1. It’s on and we’re in it.

    “We have to pick sides and the side is we need to be vaccinated. We have the tools to put this down — we can put it down this summer — but the way to do that is vaccination.”
    — Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst, 7/13/21

  2. Stupid mthrfkrs

    The stasi lite…!

    The rage these maggots extract is beyond description

    They are probably getting a nice fat paycheck for this…! And think they are doing something important and good with their socialist education.

    All for a giant Gov engineered fake pandemic hoax …

    This NWO thinks it’s going to take us down without using even a real Virus or other live mechanism of destruction, all without a shot being fired at them

    Good luck with that Globalist commie scum

