Greta Thunberg Accidentally Revealed That She’s Just a Puppet and is Now Under Criminal Investigation in India

Last night Greta Thunberg mistakenly tweeted a document given to her that instructed her what to tweet and what actions to take on a violent farmers’ revolt in India:

BREAKING UPDATE: Greta Thunberg is now facing a criminal conspiracy investigation in India over deleted farmers protest tweets (New York Post) — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2021

Here’s the docs that Thunberg tweeted:

This certainly didn’t go unnoticed in India and now Thunberg is under investigation for criminal conspiracy:

NY POST – Greta Thunberg accidentally shared a message showing she was getting told what to write on Twitter about the ongoing violent farmers’ revolt in India — leading Thursday to her being probed for criminal conspiracy by police there, according to reports.

The 18-year-old left-wing eco-activist shared — and then quickly deleted — a message that detailed a list of “suggested posts” about the ongoing protests, according to the posts that were saved by Breaking 911.

The list gave a series of tips on what to post, asking her to also repost and tag other celebrities tweeting about it, including pop star Rihanna.

As well as the Twitter storm, the “toolkit” she shared also suggested highlighting planned demonstrations at Indian embassies.

The campaign material and social media template was created by Canada’s Poetic Justice Foundation, which claims to be a grassroots group creating “events to provoke, challenge and disrupt systemic inequities and biases,” Times Now said. The group’s website confirms it is “most actively involved in the #FarmersProtest.”

After deleting the list, Thunberg then shared a supposedly newer “toolkit” and a message saying, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

India’s foreign ministry issued a rare statement accusing “foreign individuals” and celebrities of “sensationalism” and “trying to enforce their agenda.”

Delhi police also started a formal investigation, accusing her of creating disharmony and for being a part of a larger conspiracy, according to Times Now.

The force filed a First Information Report — a preliminary formal investigation — on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and criminal conspiracy, the report said.

A series of high-profile Indian celebrities also joined the attack on celebrities overseas getting involved in the farmers’ revolt that has gripped India for more than two months.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut even called the protesting farmers “terrorists” and Rihanna a “fool” for her widely shared tweet that asked her 100 million Twitter followers, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Thunberg remained defiant Thursday. “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest,” she tweeted Thursday morning.

“No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that.”

In this instance she’s just a puppet for Canada’s Poetic Justice Foundation. But I’m sure she’s been a puppet for someone since the day she came on the scene with her ‘how dare you’ blather to the world on Climate Change. Essentially she’s just a ‘Climate Change actress’ because I’m sure she’s getting paid well for her ‘activism’.

Back in January 2020, a Facebook glitch revealed that Greta Thunberg’s father and a UN delegate were posting on her behalf, proving for the first time what many seemed to know already: that she is just a puppet that is being used by the global “elites” to push the global warming hoax that results in more taxes and poverty, while people like Al Gore are about to become billionaires by profiting from the agenda.

Sources: TheRightScoop.com; NYPost.com

