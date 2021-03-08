Grocery Shopping In The New America

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Giant Food supermarkets have begun labeling products on their shelves as “Black-owned,” “Hispanic-owned,” “LGBT-owned” and so on.

Is this meant to reduce racism or facilitate it? pic.twitter.com/4q2uKwkGzp

Giant made the announcement late last year.

From Supermarket News:

Giant Food is rolling out updated shelf labels that enable shoppers to identify products from minority-owned businesses.

Plans call for all Giant supermarkets to post the new shelf labels starting in January, the Landover, Md.-based regional grocer said yesterday. The labels will inform customers about items from companies that are women-, Black-, Asian-Indian-, Hispanic-, LGBT-, Asian-Pacific- or veteran-owned.

More than 3,100 food and nonfood products will feature the updated shelf labels across Giant’s 164 stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. The retailer said the items come from 281 minority-owned businesses in its network of vendor partners.