Groper Joe Massages Little Boy’s Shoulders at Medals of Valor Ceremony

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Monday awarded Public Safety Medals of Valor in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Groper Joe just couldn’t help himself and creeped on a little boy as soon as the opportunity presented itself.

Biden grabbed the child’s shoulders and began massaging him and rubbing his arm.

Why does Joe Biden always do this?

Biden kept at least on hand on the child’s shoulder then bent down and whispered something in his ear.

Joe Biden has been groping women and children for years and the media ignores his perverted behavior.

Gateway Pundit