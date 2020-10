Gross Photo of the Day — Be careful about wearing a mask!

Friend of mine got staph and is critical condition from wearing a mask and may die thanks to all who supported mask wearing! pic.twitter.com/rSqCFSbtJb — TheKillShotFiles⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TheKillShot82) October 22, 2020

Infection as a result of mask wearing — Girl got staph and is critical condition from wearing a mask.

Examination of mask from commuters in Germany found 70% Staph…

