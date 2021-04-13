Gulags are already forming under the Biden regime, with cruel and unusual treatment of protestors who have opposing political views

After state election laws and ballot adjudication procedures were violated in the 2020 election; after Biden vote hauls were brought in post-election; after statistical anomalies and vote switching was found; and after the U.S. courts and the Congress refused to hear widespread evidence of election fraud and malfeasance; the Biden regime took control over the federal government. The Biden regime began its authoritarian reign with a small, phony celebration, protected by a large standing army and sprawling fences of razor. Before assuming power, the Biden regime labeled their political opposition “domestic terrorists” and “insurrectionists” even though an FBI review of the Capitol protest on January 6, 2021 found no evidence that the protestors of election fraud were armed. Moreover, security protocols were relaxed. Even more, property damage was instigated primarily by left-wing agitators who were admittedly present that day to frame Trump supporters.
DC prisons are becoming modern day gulags that brutalize people based on political beliefs
In the wake of the Capitol protest on January 6, 2021, D.C quickly transformed into a police state. The National Guard was called in to be a standing army indefinitely. Each National Guard member was ideologically probed and vetted to ensure that they agreed with the Biden regime and did not support any effort to investigate election fraud. Using the tactics of former dictators, the FBI feverishly began to investigate every person who occupied Capitol grounds on January 6th. Soon, one of America’s most left-wing cities would give birth to the first gulags of the Biden regime.
The D.C. jail that now holds several Capitol protestors is stewing with reports of brutality and psychological abuse of the protestors, among other forms of cruel and unusual punishment. The D.C. jail is slowly being converted into a modern-day gulag. The word “Gulag” is an acronym for Glavnoe Upravlenie Lagerei, or Main Camp Administration. The term gulag was first coined in Stalin’s Russia from 1920 to the early 1950s, and was used to imprison roughly 18 million people. These prisons included hundreds of labor camps that held anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 people each. Political dissidents were brutalized in the camps and required to work up to fourteen hours a day. The glaring similarity between today’s D.C. prisons and Stalin’s gulags is the discriminatory abuse of inmates over political differences and the cruel, inhumane treatment.
Capitol protestors are being targeted, savagely beaten, and mentally tortured by left-wing correctional officers
Correctional officers in the D.C prison are targeting the Capitol protestors and beating them up at will. Capitol protestors continue to appeal to D.C judges that they are being held in cells with no human contact for 23 hours a day. One inmate, Ronald Sandlin, spoke about the brutality in court. Sandlin says Capitol protestors are being singled out, threatened, verbally harassed, and beaten by the guards.
“Myself and others involved in the Jan. 6 incident are scared for their lives, not from each other but from correctional officers,” Sandlin said during a bail hearing conducted by video before U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich. “I don’t understand how this is remotely acceptable,” he added, saying he was being subjected to “mental torture.”
Another Capitol protestor, Ryan Samsel, said he was “severely beaten by correctional officers” and suffers from a skull fracture and a detached retina that has left him blind in one eye. When the defendants speak out, they are often denied bail and beaten over and over again by correctional officers. This comes at a time when left-wing district attorneys and judges are letting left-wing rioters out of jail because of “covid” and “police brutality.”
For instance, the Iowa Capitol building was recently invaded and occupied by left-wing protestors. There is no mention of insurrection in the media and no charges of domestic terrorism. The left-wing attacks on a federal courthouse in Portland Oregon are not being called out as domestic terror, either. The arsonists and looters are not being charged, and they are the ones committing actual violence toward people and property! It is now clear that the law is being applied surreptitiously in a selective and discriminatory manner, punishing people for their political beliefs. The American prison system is now politically-motivated and is slowly becoming a gulag to further the anti-human rights agenda of the Biden regime.
3 thoughts on “Gulags are already forming under the Biden regime, with cruel and unusual treatment of protestors who have opposing political views”
im seeing waaaay more police activity on the interstates as well, going through Indiana I80 east bound the other day i saw cruisers every 1/4 mile parked on point, couldn’t believe it.
More and more states now stepping up police exposure on the interstates.
Never seen such a heavy number of pigs. And believe me when I tell you, they’re all pricks, big time chip on their shoulder.
Im going to have problems with these assholes man, big time. I dont kiss ass. Im at the end of my rope, real bad vibe out here. The pigs are way beyond assholes…Non of them like truckers, real shit bags…
We are a real inconvenience to them, as they are to us.When they write tickets, they pile on the charges, real asshole scumbags. Didnt used to be like this, gotten real bad.
Hardly any of the drivers are American, cant or barely speak english, this has really made it bad for everybody, because it has ruined what little relationship we had with the cops. So when you get pulled over, the cop is automatically pissed off.
Everybody is on end it seems, gotten real bad.
noticed pretty much the same
a lot of Pigs all over the place , i dont know where they find these psychopaths , but they seem to be coming out of the woodwork
Its been a while for me to be pushing 18 wheels as the sole driver , Is the CB still being used to give everyone the heads up where they are hiding, or is no one talking to each other anymore and its everyone for themselves ?
Yeah, but not much, but its starting to happen because obviously we all need to be on point helping each other. Only us Anericans on the radios, foreigners don’t dare come up, they would be verbally sliced open out here. They have their own channels. We own 19 and 13. They listen.
Thats a double edged sword though, because its more eyes, but they get hammered.
What good is it if you can’t understand them? just a waste of air time.