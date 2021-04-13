Gulags are already forming under the Biden regime, with cruel and unusual treatment of protestors who have opposing political views

Patriot Rising

After state election laws and ballot adjudication procedures were violated in the 2020 election; after Biden vote hauls were brought in post-election; after statistical anomalies and vote switching was found; and after the U.S. courts and the Congress refused to hear widespread evidence of election fraud and malfeasance; the Biden regime took control over the federal government. The Biden regime began its authoritarian reign with a small, phony celebration, protected by a large standing army and sprawling fences of razor. Before assuming power, the Biden regime labeled their political opposition “domestic terrorists” and “insurrectionists” even though an FBI review of the Capitol protest on January 6, 2021 found no evidence that the protestors of election fraud were armed. Moreover, security protocols were relaxed. Even more, property damage was instigated primarily by left-wing agitators who were admittedly present that day to frame Trump supporters.

DC prisons are becoming modern day gulags that brutalize people based on political beliefs

In the wake of the Capitol protest on January 6, 2021, D.C quickly transformed into a police state. The National Guard was called in to be a standing army indefinitely. Each National Guard member was ideologically probed and vetted to ensure that they agreed with the Biden regime and did not support any effort to investigate election fraud. Using the tactics of former dictators, the FBI feverishly began to investigate every person who occupied Capitol grounds on January 6th. Soon, one of America’s most left-wing cities would give birth to the first gulags of the Biden regime.

The D.C. jail that now holds several Capitol protestors is stewing with reports of brutality and psychological abuse of the protestors, among other forms of cruel and unusual punishment. The D.C. jail is slowly being converted into a modern-day gulag. The word “Gulag” is an acronym for Glavnoe Upravlenie Lagerei, or Main Camp Administration. The term gulag was first coined in Stalin’s Russia from 1920 to the early 1950s, and was used to imprison roughly 18 million people. These prisons included hundreds of labor camps that held anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 people each. Political dissidents were brutalized in the camps and required to work up to fourteen hours a day. The glaring similarity between today’s D.C. prisons and Stalin’s gulags is the discriminatory abuse of inmates over political differences and the cruel, inhumane treatment.

Capitol protestors are being targeted, savagely beaten, and mentally tortured by left-wing correctional officers

Correctional officers in the D.C prison are targeting the Capitol protestors and beating them up at will. Capitol protestors continue to appeal to D.C judges that they are being held in cells with no human contact for 23 hours a day. One inmate, Ronald Sandlin, spoke about the brutality in court. Sandlin says Capitol protestors are being singled out, threatened, verbally harassed, and beaten by the guards.

“Myself and others involved in the Jan. 6 incident are scared for their lives, not from each other but from correctional officers,” Sandlin said during a bail hearing conducted by video before U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich. “I don’t understand how this is remotely acceptable,” he added, saying he was being subjected to “mental torture.”

Another Capitol protestor, Ryan Samsel, said he was “severely beaten by correctional officers” and suffers from a skull fracture and a detached retina that has left him blind in one eye. When the defendants speak out, they are often denied bail and beaten over and over again by correctional officers. This comes at a time when left-wing district attorneys and judges are letting left-wing rioters out of jail because of “covid” and “police brutality.”

For instance, the Iowa Capitol building was recently invaded and occupied by left-wing protestors. There is no mention of insurrection in the media and no charges of domestic terrorism. The left-wing attacks on a federal courthouse in Portland Oregon are not being called out as domestic terror, either. The arsonists and looters are not being charged, and they are the ones committing actual violence toward people and property! It is now clear that the law is being applied surreptitiously in a selective and discriminatory manner, punishing people for their political beliefs. The American prison system is now politically-motivated and is slowly becoming a gulag to further the anti-human rights agenda of the Biden regime.

Sources include:

LegalInsurrection.com

HereistheEvidence.com

NaturalNews.com

ABCNewsGo.com

ConstitutionCenter.org

History.com

DesmoinesRegister.com

Foxnews.com

—————————-

Patriot Rising