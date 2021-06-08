Gun-toting auto shop worker, 24, arrested with 23-year-old girlfriend over road rage shooting death of six-year-old Aiden Leos

The man arrested for the road rage shooting death of six-year-old Aiden Leos after a weeks-long manhunt is a 24-year-old gun-toting auto shop worker.

Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody outside their home in Costa Mesa, California, on Sunday in connection to the May 21 shooting.

The California Highway Patrol said the pair are expected to be charged with murder over the shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange County.

They are both being held in Orange County jail on $1 million bail each and will be arraigned in Orange County Court at 10 am Tuesday.

Officials said Eriz was the shooter and Lee was driving the vehicle at the time of Aiden’s death.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a press conference Monday afternoon that the driver and the shooter are likely to face different charges.

Both the murder weapon and the vehicle they were traveling in have been recovered, he said. They were found at different locations to where the suspects were arrested.

Neither Eriz or Lee are believed to have prior felony convictions, according to online records.

Eriz appears to be a gun fanatic with his social media filled with photos of him showing off his guns and firing them at shooting ranges.

In one photo, Eriz displayed two handguns and a rifle. In another photo, he showed off his ammunition.

It is not clear what type of firearm was used in the shooting of the six-year-old boy or whether or not it may be any shown in his social media.

Eriz works in an autobody shop, according to jail records and his social media accounts.

The owners of Platinum Collision, an auto body shop in Corona, told ABC7 he had stopped working at their business in January.

His girlfriend, who is listed as unemployed on jail records, is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants who grew up in the San Gabriel Valley.

Her presence on social media is virtually non-existent.

Officials said Eriz and Lee had been under surveillance prior to their arrests.

