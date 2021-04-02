Gunman Who Killed 4 People, Including Child in Mass Shooting at Orange County, CA Business Complex Identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez

Orange County- A gunman killed 4 people, including a 9-year-old boy Wednesday night in a mass shooting at a business complex in Orange, California.

Police responded to reports of gunshots Wednesday evening around 5:30 PM at the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night after police engaged the shooter and an “officer-involved shooting” occurred but he wasn’t publicly identified until Thursday.

Police located “multiple victims” including a 9-year-old boy who died in his mother’s arms.

The motive is still unclear but the shooter knew the victims and used a bicycle lock to secure the gate to the complex before he began shooting into windows.

The shooter, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who was injured, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

KTLA reported:

A gunman opened fire at an office building in the city of Orange Wednesday, killing four people and wounding a fifth. The shooter was also wounded, officials said. A child was among those found slain when officers responded to a report of shots being fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. around 5:30 p.m., said Lt. Jennifer Amat with the Orange Police Department. The shooting was still active when officers arrived on scene at the two-story office building, Amat said, adding that at least one officer opened fire on the gunman. But Amat later said officials were still working to determine whether the suspect was shot by police, or if he sustained a self-inflicted wound. Amat had no information about what may have prompted the attack. She said the shooting occurred on both levels of the building. The multi-tenant building houses various businesses such as a mental health counseling services office, State Farm Insurance, a financial consulting firm, a legal services firm and a phone repair store. Police located “multiple victims” at the scene, including a child who was fatally shot. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday Amat said there was no information on the child’s age, or any identifying information on the others shot.

“The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims,” Orange Police spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference Thursday.

“This was not a random act of violence,” she said.

