Gunnison County: non-residents, tourists must stay out, violators receive jail, fine

Western Slope Now

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Gunnison County residents now have a new reason to stay inside, and officials want to make sure the message is heard: non-residents and tourists must stay out.

A new public health order enacted on Friday gives up to 18 months in jail and a possible 5,000 dollar fine to people violating the order.

It requires all non-residents of Gunnison County to leave as soon as they can or request a waiver explaining their reasons to stay.

