Guns, gasoline, access to water all targeted in emergency orders

WND

The various emergency orders being adopted by governments across the United States to respond to the threat of COVID-19 grant officials a wide range of extreme power, sometimes including the options to stop the sale of alcohol, stop the sale of gasoline, stop the sale of guns, ration food and other commodities, and even confiscate property.

The Washington Examiner, for example, explained that the mayor of Champaign, Illinois, “gave herself the power to ban the sale of guns and alcohol after declaring a city wide emergency.”

The report explained, “Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen signed the executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency for the city. That executive order, which is in line with municipal code, comes with extraordinary powers for the mayor to enact over a short period of time as the city combats the spread of the coronavirus.”

