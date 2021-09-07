Guy had jab, got blood clots, loses leg. He is now being used to promote vaccines

The guy Alex Mitchell had AZ, got blood clots, loses leg. He is now being used to promote vaccines.
Yes, they are using vaccine injuries as propaganda to promote having the jab.
https://twitter.com/DarrenPlymouth/status/1434863505878958081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1434863505878958081%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investmentwatchblog.com%2Fguy-had-jab-got-blood-clots-loses-leg-he-is-now-being-used-to-promote-vaccines%2F
I have ZERO sympathy for such ignorant STUPIDITY! The leg was the second thing you lost you damned fool! Your mind was the first.
Wow! So they are admitting it gives you blood clots, put you on life support and can cause you to have an amputated leg, yet they still promote that same person and their product as being the better outcome.
Words cannot describe the utter stupidity and insanity of the world I live in.
yeah, for a flu that has a survivable rate of over 99.997%
total stupidity
All I can say is WOW IS THIS REAL LIFE ANYMORE