|Sponsor:
|Rep. Jackson Lee, Sheila [D-TX-18] (Introduced 01/04/2021)
|Committees:
|House – Judiciary
|Latest Action:
|House – 01/04/2021 Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. (All Actions)
Posted: January 9, 2021
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “H.R.127 – To provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition.”
Wow… the commies aren’t wasting any time, are they?
I don’t have to tell this crowd that this law should be broken by ALL firearms owners. Gun registration gives the enemy detailed data regarding where they can best deploy their troops. (they can’t confiscate a billion guns, but they can discover where they’ll meet their most resistance, and reinforce troops accordingly).
And Overt fascism begins with the fervent Staunch communist behind it.
DTTNWO
“The enforcers of tyranny MUST bare the brunt of the people’s resistance to it”
So yeah get it a going, this all comes down to fear at so many levels.
No fear, stand be brave and aim true..!