May 5th, 2021.
The hero cops that write you a traffic ticket for 5 MPH over the speed limit drives like this and almost kills numerous people.. Not A Problem.. smh
One thought on “Haines Police Officer Crashes At 107 MPH Endangering Everyone – More Earning The Hate”
Didn’t watch but I gotta wonder was he chasing a stolen donut truck