Haiti earthquake kills at least 29 and many more feared dead as huge magnitude 7 quake sparks tsunami warning

AT least 29 people have been killed and many more are feared dead after a major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, leveling homes and buildings to rubble.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck 8 km from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

USGS has estimated “thousands of fatalities” and “tens of thousands of injuries in poor mountainous communities.”

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” a statement from the agency released around an hour after the quake said.

“Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”

So far 29 people have been confirmed dead, according to AFP.

Jerry Chandler, Haiti’s director of civil protection, confirmed deaths had occurred but said he doesn’t “yet have an exact toll”, adding that officials are “still collecting information.”

