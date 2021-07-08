Posted: July 8, 2021 Categories: Videos Haiti is the only country in the world to not issue a single COVID-19 vaccine. Also they have the lowest COVID death rates in the world. Reddit Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Haiti is the only country in the world to not issue a single COVID-19 vaccine. Also they have the lowest COVID death rates in the world.”
A couple of websites I visited last night (Truthseeker.co.uk and State of the Nation) posted articles stating Haiti’s assassinated leader (as with a couple of assassinated African leaders) refused to follow the covid-“vaccine” narrative, and claim that was why he was assassinated. Honestly it’s the only reason that makes any sense, to me that is. Maybe he wasn’t quite as corrupt and evil as the usual Haitian leader is…
So thats why they murder him plan and simple