Haitian Illegals in Federal Custody Have “HIJACKED” MULTIPLE Transport Buses And Escaped Into the Interior of The US; “They’ve Been Basically Overpowering the Drivers”

Earlier this week, the crisis on Biden’s southern border became such a free-for-all that a group of illegals actually overpowered federal authorities and stole the bus they were being transported in, using it to make their escape into the US.

The border agents who were involved were injured in the assault.

Now, it’s becoming a pattern for other illegals.

According to a senior federal law enforcement official who spoke to the Washington Examiner, ‘multiple’ federal transport buses have been “hijacked” by the Haitian illegals that were in federal custody. The detainees escaped after taking the bus up the road.

“They’ve been basically overpowering the drivers and they’ve actually hijacked a couple of the busses and driven them down the road a little ways and escaped. This happened multiple times.”

Not only are these transport buses not being staffed to adequately manage such a large group of mostly adult men, but the illegal detainees are also not being “restrained in any way.”

In other words, it was only a matter of time until this sort of thing would happen – and it keeps happening.

The same senior official explained as much when describing another ridiculous jailbreak that happened on Monday:

“They’re moving the detainees, but they’re not shackled – They’re not restrained in any way. Yesterday some detainees kicked a window out and 22 escaped.

According to him, the buses will now be accompanied by high-risk transports to stop future escapes.

A second senior-level official also spoke with the Washington Examiner about the first incident that happened on Monday, in which a bus that was transporting Haitians to San Antonio was overtaken during its 2 and a half hour trip north.

“They did break out of the bus and they did escape,” he confirmed.

Thankfully, law enforcement was able to recapture those particular escapees – But how many have gotten away?

And which federal agency is responsible for this inexcusable incompetence?

According to the Washington Examiner:

It is not clear which federal agency, Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was overseeing the transport. CBP initially apprehends, transports, and processes illegal immigrants, while ICE is responsible for longer-term detention and removal from the country. Neither agency responded to requests for comment.

The Haitians are being taken out of the ‘Bidenville’ shantytown that has amassed over 14,000 illegal crossers underneath the Del Rio International Bridge on the Texas border. They are being bused to federal processing centers around the region, where some will be processed for deportation.

Others will surely be getting the Biden illegals hotel package – Democrat imported voters get the VIP treatment, after all.

What a disgrace.

Kamala needs to be sent down to the desert to deal with this disaster already – not like she will get anything done that’s useful – she just deserves to sit in the mess that this fraudulent regime has created.

