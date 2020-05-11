Hamilton Police Arrest Alleged Anti-Government Couple In Their Home, Under Mental Health Act





May 10, 2020

This story comes from Hamilton, Ontario and it is a developing story, we do not have all the facts and are working to get in contact with the family.

In the video, it shows several police officers and a mental health worker entering a couples home and telling the man and women living in that home they are being forced to go to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

In the video, you hear the officer telling the couple the mental health order has been signed by the judge, and the reason for the order has something to do with issues the family has with the city of Hamilton or the government according to what is said in the video.

It would appear based on what is said in the video the police were at the home the following day for reasons unknown at this time and did not have grounds or probable cause at that time to arrest or detain this family for any crime or under any mental health evaluation act.

Police showed up the following day at 8pm to enforce a mental health evaluation order signed by a judge.

The man and women are seen in the video debating with police about the mental health order. The officer is seen in the video telling the family he does not have a choice and the order has been signed by a judge.

A mental health evaluation order in Ontario signed by a judge gives police permission with force to take someone to the hospital and have a doctor determine if said person is mentally fit to care for themselves.

Sometimes this mental health evaluation forces people into psychiatric facilities or forces people to be held in hospitals for up to 72 hours.