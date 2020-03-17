Hand Sanitizer Hoarder’s Stash Now in Possession of the U.S. Government? Confiscated? “Donated”?

HAPPENING NOW: Matt did not answer our calls so we went to his storage unit. The AG’s office was on the scene facilitating with the donation. This is the 3rd stop they’ve been to this morning to gather the sanitizer. @WRCB https://t.co/SLOaEwJLOj pic.twitter.com/REJPNhiSbS — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 15, 2020

Investment Watch



“I just want to make clear that donating the sanitizers does not mean they are off the hook legally. If evidence establishes they engaged in price gouging we will seek appropriate penalties.”- Samantha Fisher, Director of Communications,

Tennessee Attorney General. @WRCB https://t.co/OWXFpXvSsU — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 15, 2020

Just going to leave this one here.

Full story at 6. @WRCB https://t.co/mi8PgPqU0b pic.twitter.com/SSsZaqVban — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 14, 2020

Investment Watch