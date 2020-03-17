Hand Sanitizing Made Simple, Soapy Washcloth in Bag


Bruce Yeany

Mar 16, 2020

When hand sanitizers aren’t available, here is a simple suggestion for disinfecting your hands when needed. Soapy washcloths kept in a baggie until needed. Use over and over until you can wash your hands properly.

