Hand Sanitizing Made Simple, Soapy Washcloth in Bag

Bruce Yeany
Mar 16, 2020
When hand sanitizers aren’t available, here is a simple suggestion for disinfecting your hands when needed. Soapy washcloths kept in a baggie until needed. Use over and over until you can wash your hands properly.
