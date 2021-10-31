4 thoughts on “Happy Halloween!

  1. Trick-or-Treat, Jamal.!! Yeah, enjoy!! We can’t let them have it all, I mean those who took innocent fun and make-believe and turned it into something dark and evil. It’s the one day you can pretend-become anyone you want to become. I think I’ll be Annie Oakley. 🙂

    1. Ya can’t be Annie Oakley
      otherwise I’d have to float on over there and marry you
      (without a contract of course)
      and you’re already married!
      And that ain’t right!

