Whatever the hell that means.
There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches.
See you guys tomorrow. 🙂
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Whatever the hell that means.
There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches.
See you guys tomorrow. 🙂
4 thoughts on “Happy Memorial Day”
Thanks Henry….
found this today…. They are uncloaked…. “There is NO New World Order”, it is a conspiracy… Ha ha
https://unnwo.org/
“Happytalism?!!!” Brave New World fully fulfilled. Whoa, they better define happy, for they’ve NO IDEA what would make ME happy.
.
.
ps: Saw a headline yesterday on CNN that asked: “Do you remember who you were before covid?”
Jesus Christ, CNN, do you really think I let this circus define me? They’re tryin’ to tell us who we are now: isolated order-followers. Damn it!! I am who I was and ever will be. Doesn’t mean I can’t keep learning stuff, and the more I learn, I see that you, CNN, and all your lying buddies are trying to morph me into a slave. Try and try harder; it’s 1775 and the people know what’s at stake. So who was I “before covid?” Just someone who hated communism, loved liberty, and was/is willing to fight for it.
Happy Memorial Day to all Trenchers!! With gratitude and respect to Henry and Laura for providing The Trench. Maybe one day there will be a Bill of Rights Day, held up as that which could possibly eliminate all wars.
.
Memorial Day related — Guess who’s hiring? — Hide your children!!
“The looming economic downturn could also help boost recruitment numbers…”
The Army is planning a mass recruiting drive this summer:
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2020/05/22/the-army-is-planning-a-mass-recruiting-drive-this-summer/?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=May_25_2020_Email&utm_medium=email
.