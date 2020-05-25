4 thoughts on “Happy Memorial Day

    1. “Happytalism?!!!” Brave New World fully fulfilled. Whoa, they better define happy, for they’ve NO IDEA what would make ME happy.

      1. ps: Saw a headline yesterday on CNN that asked: “Do you remember who you were before covid?”

        Jesus Christ, CNN, do you really think I let this circus define me? They’re tryin’ to tell us who we are now: isolated order-followers. Damn it!! I am who I was and ever will be. Doesn’t mean I can’t keep learning stuff, and the more I learn, I see that you, CNN, and all your lying buddies are trying to morph me into a slave. Try and try harder; it’s 1775 and the people know what’s at stake. So who was I “before covid?” Just someone who hated communism, loved liberty, and was/is willing to fight for it.

        Happy Memorial Day to all Trenchers!! With gratitude and respect to Henry and Laura for providing The Trench. Maybe one day there will be a Bill of Rights Day, held up as that which could possibly eliminate all wars.

