Posted: December 31, 2020
Happy New Year From the Trenches!
4 thoughts on “Happy New Year From the Trenches!”
Yay!! May 2021 kick 2020 in the ass!! Here comes The Bill of Rights, served with a cocktail, if you like. Make it a Freedom Fizz with a good shot of rebellion.
Happy New Frikkin’ New Year, Trenchers!!!!!!!!!!!!
🙂
.
I do indeed love how people believe that everything magically changes when the numbers on a calendar do. 2021 should be “interesting” to say the very least.
ANOTHER YEAR FLYS BY!
A healthy 2021 to all the Trenchers
Happy comes when the traitors and invaders are dead