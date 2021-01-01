4 thoughts on “Happy New Year From the Trenches!

  1. Yay!! May 2021 kick 2020 in the ass!! Here comes The Bill of Rights, served with a cocktail, if you like. Make it a Freedom Fizz with a good shot of rebellion.

    Happy New Frikkin’ New Year, Trenchers!!!!!!!!!!!!

    🙂

    .

    Reply

  2. I do indeed love how people believe that everything magically changes when the numbers on a calendar do. 2021 should be “interesting” to say the very least.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*