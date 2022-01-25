Harmful Effects of Rebreathing Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

OxyMask

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a gas the body naturally produces as waste. We breathe in oxygen (O 2 ) to fuel organs and tissues and the end product is CO 2 . The balance between these two gases is required for a healthy body. However, when we rebreathe CO 2 it can have harmful and sometimes dangerous effects on the body.

When CO 2 levels are elevated in the body it is known as hypercapnia. Hypercapnia can occur for a number of reasons, one of which is rebreathing our own exhaled CO 2 .

Rebreathing CO 2 can lead to increased blood pressure, headaches, muscle twitches, rapid heart rate, chest pain, confusion, and fatigue.

In extreme cases, if left untreated, hypercapnia can lead to organ damage and even have long standing effects on the brain.

OxyMask