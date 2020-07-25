Harrison Bergeron 1995





Sep 25, 2014

The film takes place in a dystopian future in which the US government mandates total egalitarianism in all things, by having everyone attach wearable mind “handicapping” devices to their heads and showing only mind numbing shows on TV. The story centers on a high school student named Harrison Bergeron whose extreme intelligence makes him something of a pariah. He is ultimately recruited by a secret organization whose purpose is to operate the functions of society that cannot be handled by the unintelligent.

While he thrives in this environment for a time and even falls in love with the girl who introduced him into the organization, he ultimately pays a personal price and comes to see the true social structure as unethical and immoral, and thus rebels – even if it means making a sacrifice.

cast:

Sean Astin as Harrison Bergeron

Miranda de Pencier as Phillipa

Eugene Levy as President McCloskey

Howie Mandel as Charlie (of ‘Chat with Charlie’)

Andrea Martin as Diana Moon Glampers

Christopher Plummer as John Klaxon

Nigel Bennett as Dr. Eisenstock

Peter Boretski as Newman

David Calderisi as Commissioner Benson