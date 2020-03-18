Harrowing Video Shows Cop Slam Pregnant Woman to the Pavement Outside Walmart

Fresno, CA — A video uploaded to Facebook recently is causing quite the debate on social media after it showed a reportedly pregnant woman getting slammed to the ground by a police officer. The video was recorded outside a Walmart in Fresno last Friday.

There is very little information in regard to the video as it was taken by a bystander who did not know the alleged victim. According to the man who posted the video to his page, however, the young woman was accused of stealing. He says that when they checked her purse to see exactly what she had allegedly stolen — it was empty.

The woman’s fate remains unknown and the Fresno police department has yet to answer our email in regard to the video. There has been no local coverage of it either.

As the video shows, the officer and the woman are involved in a struggle. The officer is attempting to put the woman’s hands behind her back and she wants nothing of it. According to the person who posted the video, prior to slamming the woman, the officer punched her, although this is not seen in the video.

What’s more, the woman only seems to be pulling away from the cop and is not seen in the video attempting to harm him. She is merely screaming, “let me go!”

Apparently having enough of the pregnant woman pulling away, the cop body slammed her to the ground so hard that she bounced off the pavement — screaming out in pain.

“I’m pregnant, please stop!” the woman yells.

The cop, who appeared to be twice the pregnant woman’s size was unable to get her in handcuffs, even after he slammed her to the ground and mounted her. Within less than a minute, a half dozen other officers arrive on the scene to back him up.

When the backup arrives and sees the helpless woman on the ground, you could see the disbelief in their faces, wondering why they needed six cops there for one pregnant young woman.

A female cop appears to put on gloves insinuating that the woman may have been injured during the struggle and is likely bleeding.

After the video was posted to Facebook, many users took to the comment section to lambaste the pregnant woman for not immediately complying. They say that this all could’ve been avoided had she not tried to pull away. Below is that graphic video, let us know in the comments below if you agree with that take.

Cops beating and even shooting pregnant woman is an unfortunate reality in the land of the free. As TFTP previously reported, a pregnant mother’s 911 call to police ended tragically after cops showed up to her home and killed her.

Charleena Lyles, 30, called police because she feared her ex-boyfriend may try to harm her. Lyles, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, was holding a knife to protect herself from her boyfriend. When officers saw Lyles, armed with a knife, two of them opened fire and killed her.

Last August, TFTP reported on the video of 44-year-old Pamela Turner. Turner’s last words before she was shot five times by the officer were “I’m pregnant.”

According to police, an officer approached Turner because she allegedly had outstanding warrants.

“Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris said an officer on patrol saw a 45-year-old woman the officer had had prior encounters with,” CBS News reported. “He knew the woman had outstanding warrants, so he approached her to arrest her.”

Her family says that Turner was on medication for schizophrenia and had a history of mental illness.

Despite the officer claiming he had a “history” with Turner, he clearly didn’t attempt to de-escalate the situation when she tried to walk away from him. Furthermore, he used dangerous escalation tactics on a person suffering from schizophrenia—which is always a terrible idea.

“I’m walking. I’m actually walking to my house,” Turner is heard saying on the video before the officer began to physically accost her. “Ow!” she screams as he grabs her neck.

“You’re actually harassing me,” Turner says as the officer pulls out his taser.

According to police, when Turner tried to walk away—otherwise known as “resisting” to them—the officer pulled out his taser and shocked her.

Clearly this did nothing to help resolve the situation and only made Turner enter into an excited and panicked state, so she tried to defend herself from her attacker by grabbing at the taser. When she was able to remove the taser from the officer’s hand, he pulled his gun and shot her five times.

