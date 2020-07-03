Harvard Graduate Threatens to ‘Stab’ Anyone Who Says ‘All Lives Matter’

Breitbart – by Nate Church

Recent Harvard University graduate Claira Janover is complaining of threats against her after she posted a video threatening anyone who told her “all lives matter.”

Janover graduated in May with a degree in government and psychology but came into the national spotlight when she posted a TikTok video attacking people with “the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity, to say ‘all lives matter.’”

As she pulled the recording close to her face, she said, “I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too.’” The clip was posted with a notice saying “for legal reasons, this is a joke.” But many people are not laughing.

Among those who shared the clip was author and political pundit Ann Coulter, who labeled Janover an “Asian Karen.” Other users have called for Janover to be arrested and prosecuted. “Does this not count as violent speech? I guess it only counts when it fits the narrative,” one observed.

I’m still truly baffled that republicans can’t conceptualize basic hyperbole and comedic analogies….or the fact that I captioned it “this is a joke.”

…the sheer lack of intelligence and insight it takes to spread this and call me a terrorist or believe it was a real threat… — claira j (@clurajan) June 30, 2020

Janover has responded to the backlash by reiterating that it was “clearly” an “analogous joke,” illustrating the way she perceives arguments against the “Black Lives Matter” movement. “And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police,” she said. “Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people — unlike cops, obviously.”

Despite the death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats I got today…I am so grateful for everyone who has stood by, supported, & defended me and #BlackLivesMattter. I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted trump fans who don’t understand analogies — claira j (@clurajan) July 1, 2020

She also posted messages regarding the “death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats” she allegedly received but doubled down. “I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted Trump fans who don’t understand analogies,” she wrote.

im in awe and gratitude to all of the people who have supported and defended me in this ongoing and egregious example of trump supports misrepresenting my (clearly satirical/joking) tiktok as a way to push their racist and hateful agendas on twitter <3 — claira j (@clurajan) June 30, 2020

“Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever,” she wrote, “or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me.”

As of the time of this writing, Harvard University has yet to comment on the matter.

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/01/harvard-graduate-threatens-to-stab-anyone-who-says-all-lives-matter/