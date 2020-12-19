Posted: December 19, 2020 Categories: Videos Have A Go Mask Hero Pummeled Geoff Wode Dec 13, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Have A Go Mask Hero Pummeled”
This idiot decided to create and then escalate the situation, and he chose to back the bullshit being spewed out by the media. He got what he deserved!
Can’t wait to see how committed he is the next time he see a real human being withNomask..!!
Bet he thinks twice or asks real politely.. ha ha ha got what he deserves and get used to it maggots u more hurts a coming
As far as I’m concerned, slave, you started it and the non-slave finished it.
These Karen-Ken types just keep on being insane…constantly attacking non-mask wearers over and over expected different results. If I see someone in a store not wearing a mask I thank them for not wearing a mask. Period.
Yep, DL. That bearded karen ought to be ashamed of herself and she almost got what she deserved. I guess she thinks all American Nationals are just like the people on the other sides of the doors she kicked in while serving her master by invading their country for piss-rael.
These Karens have become much too accustomed to doing or saying whatever they please, without fear of retribution! Too bad they didn’t blacken both eyes!