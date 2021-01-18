Jan 10, 2021
Tess has always loved this song since learning it at school a few years back – Leonard Cohen’s incredible Hallelujah (1984) – and it’s always fit beautifully with her range. So with the ongoing race between injections and infections which is particularly acute in the UK at the moment, we figured we’d chip in to try to encourage anyone who might be wavering or hesitant to go ahead and get vaccinated against COVID-19. We’ll try to do a more energetic one next time round, but this was right for a Sunday night! Shout out to the Shrek soundtrack, Alexandra Burke, and Jeff Buckley for prompting many domestic arguments about which version is the all-time best 🙂
5 thoughts on ““Have The New Jab” – “Hallelujah” adapted by the Marsh Family”
Funny, the jootube comment section for this propaganda has some comments advising this potemkin sandy hoax family to pay no attention to the “negative comments”, but I gave up looking for them. Like they had intentionally been purged and bots of praise filled it …
Gotta use the kids to sell it the heart-thinkers.
Pro tip here, your brain is located in your head, not your chest.
I am not a doctor, but I do play one on the intertrons and I did stay at a holiday inn express last night. yw
UPDATE 12:17 16/01/21, “Hi all, we’ve chatted and agreed to hold offensive or misdirected comments (in our view) but to release positive ones. Feel free still to send them in, and they will be read eventually.”
Thanks, Katie! Maximizing impact through censorship. Whodathunkit?
I heard they dedicated this song to Mary.
I hope that guitar strumming idiot is proud of himself when he and his darling little daughters die from that “Hallelujah jab”.