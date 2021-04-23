Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone

Las Vegas Review Journal – by Jonathan Ng

If you’re having trouble finding gas, you’re not alone.

At least one gas company, Chevron, said it is facing shortages, for some or all fuel products, at several Las Vegas Valley locations.

Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich said that the shortage at several of its valley gas pumps began over the weekend.

“We are working to resupply those stations as soon as possible,” Kruzich said in an emailed statement Monday to the Review-Journal.

The company said that with travel and capacity restrictions lifted, the West Coast has seen increases in fuel demand “that may outpace the available supply at times during the month.”

‘Very shocked’

Mat Stanley, of Las Vegas, said he drove to several Chevron locations Monday to find out that they did not have gas.

“I went to three Chevron gas stations right by Red Rock Casino, all on Charleston,” Stanley said. “All of the gas pumps had a bag that said ‘Out of order’ and they only had diesel for all three locations. I was very, very shocked.”

Stanley said that some drivers went into the adjacent convenience store to ask why gas wasn’t available.

“A lot of people were parked at the pump and they got out and went inside the store and everyone was frustrated and didn’t know what was going on,” Stanley told the Review-Journal. “Usually, you would see one pump out of order, but when all of the pumps are, it’s confusing.”

Stanley later visited a Shell station where he encountered no issues.

At some Chevron locations across the valley, premium gas – which has an octane rating of 91 as opposed to regular gas with an octane number of 87 – along with diesel fuel was available.

Las Vegan Wendy Henriquez said she, too, drove to several Chevron locations — one off Charleston and the other at Town Center Drive – to find the gas pumps out of order. Her situation was dire; she only had an eighth of her gas tank filled.

On her third drive, to a Chevron location in North Las Vegas, Henriquez said the gas pump had only premium gas available.

“When I got to North Las Vegas, I stopped at another Chevron (that) only had 91 and were out of 87 and 89,” she said. Normally, she would pay around $35 to fill up her tank. Henriquez said she paid $50 to fill her car’s tank with premium gas.

“Well with an eighth of a tank I didn’t have much of a choice,” she said. “I had to use what was available in order to make it home.”

Cindy Preciado, of Las Vegas, said she, too, went to three Chevron locations before deciding to pay more for premium gas.

At her first stop, at the Chevron near Lake Mead and Lamb, she saw yellow bags wrapped around the pumps, indicating they were out of order. “Maybe they weren’t working or going under remodeling, that was my first thought,” she told the Review-Journal.

By her second Chevron trip, in North Las Vegas, Preciado realized something was amiss when cars weren’t lining up like they normally do. She also didn’t see any trucks at the pumps.

“I realized that something was wrong because, usually, you see a lot of the landscaping guys filling up their tank and their machines they use, and when I didn’t see that, I knew something was happening,” she said.

Finally, at her third and final stop, at the Chevron location at Sahara and Valley View, Preciado said she decided to pay more for premium gas. It set her back $58 for what normally costs her about $43.

“I usually pay $3.61 a gallon. This one was nearly $4 a gallon,” she said, adding that she was almost late to work because of the several trips. “I just decided to get it over with. “I was panicking. I only have 34 miles left on my car, and I didn’t know if I’m going to be able to make it to work if I drive to more locations. Gas is a necessity and if I have to spend more money, I have no other choice.”

‘Broader market supply issue’

The shortages are a broader market supply issue and not unique to Chevron gas pumps, according to the statement from the San Ramon, California-based company.

“We will continue to explore all options to keep Chevron and Texaco stations in Las Vegas supplied with product,” Kruzich added.

Rising demand for gas fuel, and cost, were up across the country: A new report last week from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index – which measures what consumers pay for everyday purchases – found that gas prices jump over 9 percent in March. Year-over-year, it’s a 22.5 percent jump.

Currently, Nevadans are paying an average of $3.41 per gallon of regular gasoline, said AAA Nevada spokesman Sergio Avila. Last month, locals paid an average of $3.35 per gallon.

“Demand has been on the rise for the last several weeks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased across the country,” Avila noted.

