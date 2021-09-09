Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card Launches Sept 10 for Vaccination Status Verification

State officials unveiled the new Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card, which launches on Sept. 10, 2021. The voluntary program enables individuals who received their COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaiʻi to create a state-issued digital card that may be used to confirm their vaccination status to businesses and venues that require it.

This comes as Maui prepares to roll out its Safer Outside rules, and Oʻahu launches its Safe Access program

Maui’s “Safer Outside” rules includes the previously announced vaccine guidelines for eateries, and newly announced reduction in capacity for commercial recreational boating, ground transportation, and commercial tour operators. There will also be no spectators at indoor or outdoor sporting events.

The Safe Access O‘ahu program requires restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, museums, arcades and other similar establishments, to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to operate. Customers will also have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the business.

The Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card gives individuals a convenient option of presenting their vaccination status through a digital device rather than a physical CDC vaccination card or other document. Vaccination information provided by individuals obtaining the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card will be automatically verified against the state vaccination database.

“Participation in the SMART Health Card program is purely voluntary, but it aims to make it easier and more convenient for patrons to present proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms, other businesses and establishments that require it,” said Governor David Ige. “The digital Health Card supports counties that require proof of vaccination at certain businesses and venues. It’s another step toward protecting the health and safety of our residents and visitors, while also balancing the need to support local businesses and Hawaiʻi’s economy.”

“SMART Health Cards are growing as a standard to show proof of vaccination across the nation. Hawaiʻi joins states such as New York, California and Louisiana, in implementing an application that allows people to share their vaccine status to businesses and venues in a safe and secure way,” said Doug Murdock, chief information officer, Office of Enterprise Technology Services.

Individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, followed by a 14-day waiting period, are eligible for the digital card.

The Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card QR code cannot be used for traveling to Hawaiʻi. Travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi are required to use the Travel Exemption/Exception feature on the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Digital Platform to receive a travel entry QR code.

Here’s how the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card works:

Go to the Hawaiʻi Safe Travels Digital Platform, https://travel.hawaii.gov. Create an account or use your existing account. Click on the SMART Health Card logo. Take a picture of your vaccination card and upload it. Enter your vaccination information. If you are a parent or guardian and have COVID-19 vaccination records for minors, upload each digital vaccine record request separately. Once validated by the system, you will receive a QR code that you may present to business and establishments that require proof of vaccination status. Your QR Code will be available for display in the Hawaiʻi SMART Health Card section of the Safe Travels platform. Businesses and establishments may use a SMART Health Card verifier app to verify status. (The app can be downloaded to any Apple device — iPhone or iPad — or to an Android device to scan the QR code. For the app go to https://thecommonsproject.org/smart-health-card-verifier).

At this time, the Hawaiʻi SMART Card allows for the upload of vaccinations cards issued in Hawaiʻi only. Individuals not vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may present a hard copy of a vaccination document as proof of vaccination. Note: For visitors to Hawaiʻi, this policy may vary by county.

