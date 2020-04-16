Hawaii: 800 Additional National Guard Members Put on COVID-19 Mission

As of April 15, 2020, State of Hawaii reports Maui County 3 COVID-19 related deaths, total of 9 deaths Statewide. So they bring in 1200 National Guardsmen? Meanwhile, no one I know has received their unemployment, site still crashing and people can’t get through on the phone lines. Businesses that are open are still requiring masks to enter the stores. Staggering unemployment. Connect the dots.

And this is the latest from our Governor: The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that “Ige’s proposal would impose a 20% salary cut on most public employees including teachers as early as May 1, and a 10% cut in pay for first responders such as police officers, firefighters, nurses, and emergency medical technicians.” The Teacher’s Salary for 2018/2019 starts at 35,962 to 47,443 which is extremely hard to live on in Hawaii. And now Gov Ige want to cut it 20%!

http://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/DOE%20Forms/OTM/TeachersSalary18-19.pdf

The State has received MILLIONS and MILLIONS of dollars due to this virus hoax. Where is this money going?

Maui Watch

The Hawai‘i National Guard is increasing its personnel to 1,200 Guardsmen to help with the COVID-19 response. Last week, 400 Soldiers and Airmen were activated, meaning a total of 800 more Guardsmen will be brought on status to assist by tomorrow.

National Guard Commanders for each island have been in contact with the county mayors and emergency management team to best help the state in its COVID-19 response. Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr. said: “I am confident that by working together, we will meet our objectives of continuing to flatten the curve and create a safe and secure environment for the people of Hawai‘i.”

The National Guard has received federal funding to assist in pay and allowances for Soldiers and Airmen.

