Hawaii is on LOCKDOWN

Hawaii State Under LOCKDOWN Since March 20

The State of Hawaii is on lockdown from March 20 to April 30. From what I have seen, Hawaii is not being included on the “Lockdown” Maps. Maui was locked down starting March 20 and the rules have gotten stricter each day since.

Starting Thursday, March 26, ALL individuals entering Maui, visitors AND residents, must self-quarantine for 14 days. Residents must stay in their homes for 14 days and visitors must go from the Airport directly to their lodging and self-quarantine for 14 days in their rooms. They may not use the pool or any common area at their place of lodging. No one may enter their room except emergency medical care workers.

Maui reportedly has 9 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

From Maui Mayor 3.22.20

https://mauinow.com/2020/03/22/maui-stay-at-home-order-announced-starts-wednesday-march-25/

Public and Private Facilities and Businesses Required to CLOSE

All businesses not listed as “essential businesses”

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide takeout and delivery service

Bars, nightclubs, theaters, public gathering venues, and tourist attractions

Gyms, recreation facilities, and other places of public gathering, regardless of size

County parks, golf course and beach parks are ordered closed

Violation

Violation of the rules is punishable as a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.

March 25 Maui Lockdown:

https://mauinow.com/2020/03/22/maui-stay-at-home-order-announced-starts-wednesday-march-25/

March 21 Maui Closures

https://mauinow.com/2020/03/21/maui-mayor-victorino-issues-open-letter-to-residents-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

Kauai Lockdown Rules

https://www.thegardenisland.com/2020/03/23/hawaii-news/more-covid-19-rules-likely/