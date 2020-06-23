Hawaii Supreme Court Says Unauthorized Foreclosures Must Fail

Living Lies – by Neil Garfield

It is insane that it even needs to be said. But here it is. If any legal person —whether a natural person, bank or trust — performs an unauthorized act, the act is a legal nullity regardless of how they document it or record it.

It is not a legally defensible position to say that having committed the unauthorized illegal act, you are now entitled to rights emanating from that act and the person you injured by your act has no rights to seek a remedy.

This decision should also serve as a reminder that many foreclosures are sought without legal authority to do so with windfall results to the claimant — primarily because the homeowner failed to challenge it.

Many homeowners are lured into a trap thinking that because they stopped making payments they lose all rights to keep their property. This decision, among others, shows that such premises are untrue and not applicable.

Even someone with a claim must pursue it in the manner required by law. And I would add that anyone without a claim has no law at their back to pursue a claim.