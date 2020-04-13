Hazleton meat packing plant closed as 164 workers come down with coronavirus

HAZLETON, Pa. – The Keystone State of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776 represents 800 of Cargill’s employees at its Hazleton facility. Union President Wendell Young says the meat-packing plant is packed itself.

“It’s a crowded place, with that many people under one roof. It’s an assembly line kind of work. It’s very difficult and challenging work and it’s the kind of work where people work very closely together,” said Young.

164 employees, as of Thursday, are being treated for coronavirus symptoms. Young attributes the outbreak to a vulnerable location.

“There’s a regional problem in that area,” said Young.

He says some workers travel from heavily affected areas like the Poconos, Northern New Jersey and New York.

“There’s no escaping it whether it’s our members at Cargill or other facilities,” said Young.

Young says Cargill Protein has been using best practices from the early stages of the pandemic and yet the virus still struck.

“We have a very high risk essential workforce right now,” said Young.

Cargill President Jon Nash says the facility will reopen once it’s safe. Until then, the union says it hopes to put effective social distancing guidelines in place, get protective gear and medically check employees before they return to work.

“Our members are eager to get back to work but we want to do it safely,” said Young.

