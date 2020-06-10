HBO Max pulls Gone With The Wind

Daily Mail

Gone With The Wind has been temporarily removed by HBO Max from its streaming platform after it was criticized for romanticizing slavery, amid a nationwide re-evaluation of cultural values.

The 1939 Civil War epic, starring Clark Gable as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, is based on a novel written three years previously by Margaret Mitchell.

It tells the story of a turbulent romance during the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Hattie McDaniel, who would’ve been 127 today, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first African American to win an Oscar.

Yet the film has been viewed through a more critical lens in recent years, with many questioning whether a film that glosses over the horrors of slavery should still be shown.

In the light of the killing of George Floyd, the debate has gained added power.

On Monday John Ridley, screenwriter for 12 Years A Slave, wrote in the Los Angeles Times that the film should potentially be removed.

‘It doesn’t just ‘fall short’ with regard to representation,’ he wrote.

‘It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.

‘It is a film that, as part of the narrative of the ‘Lost Cause,’ romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the ‘right’ to own, sell and buy human beings.’

The film was controversial from the beginning.

African American film critic Earl J. Morris, who wrote for the black Pittsburgh Courier newspaper, urged readers to write to the Motion Picture Producers Association and demand that the ‘n-word’ be removed from the script, because it featured heavily in the novel.

Morris also reported that many black actors refused to take the demeaning roles, but added that ‘we cannot criticize’ the black actors, ‘for they are economic slaves.’

When the movie was released in January 1940 the NAACP criticized McDaniel, who played Mammy, as an ‘Uncle Tom.’

McDaniel reportedly responded by saying she would ‘rather make seven hundred dollars a week playing a maid than seven dollars being one.’

McDaniel was seated at a table in the back during the Oscars, separate from the rest of the cast and crew.

The incident features heavily in the Netflix show Hollywood, released in May.

HBO said on Tuesday the film’s removal was only temporary.

‘Gone With the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,’ the company said in a statement.

‘These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.