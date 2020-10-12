Head of Operation Warp Speed: The Goal Is To Immunize The U.S. Population By 2021

The head of President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” says the ultimate goal is to vaccinate the entire population of the United States by 2021. There is also going to be a push to propagandize this vaccine and “educate” the public into compliance.

Top health experts working to “educate the public” (use propaganda) about the complex vaccine approval and distribution process joined in a Tuesday webinar in which the head of Operation Warp Speed said its goal is to immunize the American population against COVID-19 by 2021.

“Our mission is to deliver approved vaccines to the American people before the end of the year, and in enough quantities so as to immunize the U.S. population potentially by 2021 or slightly later,” said Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed, the federal public-private partnership aimed at creating a vaccine. Slaoui said the process of stockpiling millions of vaccine doses already has begun, and in November tens of millions of doses of each of the eight Operation Warp Speed vaccine candidates will be stockpiled. –Boston Herald

Time is almost up. The vaccine will be here soon, and please don’t delude yourself into somehow believe this will be “voluntary”. If you don’t “voluntarily” take the vaccine, you will be punished, and they’ve already rolled out medical journals to show just how harshly that punishment will be.

“I’m amazed, actually, to just take a step back and realize that the sequence of this virus was described on Jan. 23, 2020, which is less than 10 months ago, and we’re sitting here talking about programs in phase three trials,” Slaoui said.

Pay attention to this vaccine rollout. This won’t stop and you will be put in a position to either refuse or take the vaccine. Just know that there will be consequences to both. Brace yourselves for this winter. We have a vaccine coming around the time of what’s already been promised to be a chaotic election, at best.

