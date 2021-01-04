Health Care Workers Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine; Hospitals Offering to Pay Staff to Take It

Huge numbers of health care workers throughout America are refusing to take Pfizer and Moderna’s rushed coronavirus vaccines, according to media reports.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "To my African American brothers and sisters … this vaccine that you're gonna be taking was developed by an African American woman. And that is just a fact." pic.twitter.com/LsBqdsLXjB — The Recount (@therecount) December 10, 2020

Did Fauci also mention how this doctor suggested that “coronavirus was a 'genocide' against black people and that doctors would allow African American patients to die”? So demeaning to health professionals who are sacrificing their own lives. Also crazy. https://t.co/7npzHc1DgB — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) December 11, 2020

112yo Hazel Plummer, the oldest person living in Massachusetts has received the #COVID19 vaccine in Littleton #7news pic.twitter.com/8z5zRvePTm — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) December 31, 2020

From Forbes, “Large Numbers Of Health Care And Frontline Workers Are Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine”:

– Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was “troubled” by the relatively low numbers of nursing home workers who have elected to take the vaccine, with DeWine stating that approximately 60% of nursing home staff declined the shot. – Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of critical care at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, told NPR in December more than half of the nurses in his unit informed him they would not get the vaccine. – Roughly 55 percent of surveyed New York Fire Department firefighters said they would not get the coronavirus vaccine, the Firefighters Association president said last month. – The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that hospital and public officials in Riverside, Calif., have been forced to figure out how best to allocate unused doses after an estimated 50% of frontline workers in the county refused the vaccine. – Fewer than half of the hospital workers at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, Calif., were willing to be vaccinated, and around 20% to 40% of L.A. County’s frontline workers have reportedly declined an opportunity to take the vaccine. – Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi, the chief clinical officer at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital, said that a survey was administered in December, and 40% of the hospital staff said they would not get vaccinated.

I guess Big Tech’s censorship of all dissenters wasn’t enough to convince people!

So “eligible” in Texas now includes everyone over 65 – or over 16 with chronic conditions – 1 in 3 of the state’s adults. And pharmacies already can’t find people who want the vaccine! https://t.co/t51pMkoWHF — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 31, 2020

A nursing home in Pennsylvania is offering to pay workers $750 each to take the vaccines:

And this Pennsylvania nursing home is offering a straight-up bribe of $750 for its employees to get the vaccine – paid for with federal CARES Act money. Must be going on everywhere – why would a nursing home in PA and a hospital in TX be the only places? pic.twitter.com/J7eghMUp33 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 31, 2020

A hospital in Houston offered a “$500 Hope Bonus” to take the shots.

And this hospital in Houston is offering employees a $500 bribe, I mean bonus, to be vaccinated. That’s not unethical at all! pic.twitter.com/uU8QIdKudV — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 31, 2020

A company in Georgia offered “free breakfast at Waffle House”:

More nursing homes are getting the Covid-19 vaccine, but a recent survey found nearly 72% of certified nursing assistants don’t want to be vaccinated. One Georgia company is offering staffers who take the shot a free breakfast at Waffle House. https://t.co/O3wgE8zzeE — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 2, 2021

With enthusiasm waning, Fauci last week escalated his rhetoric to threaten people that the vaccines will be “mandatory” in institutions like hospitals and schools:

BAD idea for a novel vaccine: “Institutions like hospitals & possibly schools will mandate that a person receives a COVID-19 vaccination, Dr. Fauci predicted. ‘Everything will be on the table for discussion within the incoming Biden administration.’”https://t.co/4vRP8mw8ly — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 3, 2021

From Business Insider, “Fauci says he’s ‘sure’ coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory in institutions like hospitals and schools”:



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he expects the coronavirus vaccination to be mandatory in some institutions in the future. In an interview with Newsweek published Friday, Fauci said he’s “sure” institutions like hospitals will mandate the vaccine. “I’m not sure [the vaccine is] going to be mandatory from a central government standpoint, like federal government mandates,” he said. “But there are going to be individual institutions that I’m sure are going to mandate it.” Fauci pointed to his own experience with the National Institutes of Health, which mandates all employees and contractors receive yearly influenza and Hepatitis B vaccines. “I have to get certified every year,” he told Newsweek. “If I didn’t, I couldn’t see patients. So in that regard, I would not be surprised, as we get into the full scope of [COVID-19] vaccination, that some companies, some hospitals, some organizations might require [COVID-19] vaccination.” Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said schools might be among the institutions that mandate the vaccine. It is also “quite possible,” he said, that the vaccine will be required for travel to and from the United States. “Everything will be on the table for discussion” within the incoming Biden administration, he said. The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The decision to standardize the vaccine as a travel requirement is not one that Fauci can make, he said. But he thinks it would be a smart move, he told Newsweek. “Yellow fever’s a good example. So we, in this country, don’t require [people] to get a yellow fever vaccine when you go [to] some place. It’s the place to which you are going that requires it,” he said. “I went to Liberia during the ebola outbreak. I had to get my yellow fever vaccine or they would not let me into Liberia.”

The CDC has been slow to release the data on side effects from the vaccines but what’s been released so far is not very convincing.

2/ A total of NINE of those 15,000 were hospitalized for #Covid, while ONE was admitted to an ICU for #Covid. Meanwhile, almost 1 in 5 people had Grade 3 or 4 adverse events after the second shot, and 2.5x more people had “unsolicited severe adverse events” in the treatment arm. pic.twitter.com/L2hCoXjJQc — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 31, 2020

3/ Even if we KNEW the vaccine conferred years of immunity or produced a response as durable as the one the natural virus does, the cost-benefit here is impossible to justify for anyone not in the ultra-high-risk group. The fact we don’t… well $mrna is crashing for a reason. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 31, 2020



A 32-year-old female doctor in Mexico was hospitalized with encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord) after receiving Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

From Reuters:



Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. “The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis,” the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Another nurse in Canada suffered a severe allergic reaction.

Nurse has seizures and passes out after taking coronavirus vaccine. She needed CPR to be revived. But she's a special case because she has "a severe allergy to bumblebees." The vaccine really is safe, they promise! https://t.co/Nb1xZsJn8N — Roosh (@rooshv) January 4, 2021

From CBC, “Hamilton PSW says allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine led to fainting, seizures and CPR”:



A personal support worker feels the health-care system “failed” her after someone overlooked her allergies, she says, and let her get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine triggered a severe reaction which she says caused her to faint, suffer multiple seizures, require CPR and still feel the effects almost a week later. Deborah Tilli, 27, is one of the few people to have had a severe reaction to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. […] “There was a moment where, I don’t want to say I gave up, but I was just like ‘It is what it is.’ … [Days later] when I was in bed the other night, I was thinking, ‘What if I left my two girls without a mother?'” Tilli said.

Several people have died after taking the vaccine, though authorities insist the deaths are unrelated.

An 88-year-old Israeli died just hours after receiving the #coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, a day after a 75-year-old Israeli died due to a heart attack also shortly after receiving the #vaccine.https://t.co/7ONlXplyc5 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 31, 2020

"The resident, who received the coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, had previously reacted negatively to the flu shot, according to the report."https://t.co/UOZlm2vzte — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) December 30, 2020

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said last week they have no evidence the vaccines will prevent people from getting infected.

“I don’t believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it’s going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on,” Soumya said.

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1343620091695538179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1343620091695538179%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D61977

I can’t imagine why people aren’t lining up to get these shots!

