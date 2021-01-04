Health Care Workers Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine; Hospitals Offering to Pay Staff to Take It

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Huge numbers of health care workers throughout America are refusing to take Pfizer and Moderna’s rushed coronavirus vaccines, according to media reports.

From Forbes, “Large Numbers Of Health Care And Frontline Workers Are Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine”:

– Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was “troubled” by the relatively low numbers of nursing home workers who have elected to take the vaccine, with DeWine stating that approximately 60% of nursing home staff declined the shot.

– Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of critical care at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, told NPR in December more than half of the nurses in his unit informed him they would not get the vaccine.

– Roughly 55 percent of surveyed New York Fire Department firefighters said they would not get the coronavirus vaccine, the Firefighters Association president said last month.

– The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that hospital and public officials in Riverside, Calif., have been forced to figure out how best to allocate unused doses after an estimated 50% of frontline workers in the county refused the vaccine.

Fewer than half of the hospital workers at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, Calif., were willing to be vaccinated, and around 20% to 40% of L.A. County’s frontline workers have reportedly declined an opportunity to take the vaccine.

– Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi, the chief clinical officer at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital, said that a survey was administered in December, and 40% of the hospital staff said they would not get vaccinated.

I guess Big Tech’s censorship of all dissenters wasn’t enough to convince people!

A nursing home in Pennsylvania is offering to pay workers $750 each to take the vaccines:

A hospital in Houston offered a “$500 Hope Bonus” to take the shots.

A company in Georgia offered “free breakfast at Waffle House”:

With enthusiasm waning, Fauci last week escalated his rhetoric to threaten people that the vaccines will be “mandatory” in institutions like hospitals and schools:

From Business Insider, “Fauci says he’s ‘sure’ coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory in institutions like hospitals and schools”:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he expects the coronavirus vaccination to be mandatory in some institutions in the future.

In an interview with Newsweek published Friday, Fauci said he’s “sure” institutions like hospitals will mandate the vaccine.

“I’m not sure [the vaccine is] going to be mandatory from a central government standpoint, like federal government mandates,” he said. “But there are going to be individual institutions that I’m sure are going to mandate it.”

Fauci pointed to his own experience with the National Institutes of Health, which mandates all employees and contractors receive yearly influenza and Hepatitis B vaccines.

“I have to get certified every year,” he told Newsweek. “If I didn’t, I couldn’t see patients. So in that regard, I would not be surprised, as we get into the full scope of [COVID-19] vaccination, that some companies, some hospitals, some organizations might require [COVID-19] vaccination.”

Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said schools might be among the institutions that mandate the vaccine. It is also “quite possible,” he said, that the vaccine will be required for travel to and from the United States.

“Everything will be on the table for discussion” within the incoming Biden administration, he said. The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision to standardize the vaccine as a travel requirement is not one that Fauci can make, he said. But he thinks it would be a smart move, he told Newsweek.

“Yellow fever’s a good example. So we, in this country, don’t require [people] to get a yellow fever vaccine when you go [to] some place. It’s the place to which you are going that requires it,” he said. “I went to Liberia during the ebola outbreak. I had to get my yellow fever vaccine or they would not let me into Liberia.”

The CDC has been slow to release the data on side effects from the vaccines but what’s been released so far is not very convincing.


A 32-year-old female doctor in Mexico was hospitalized with encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord) after receiving Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

From Reuters:

Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash.

“The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis,” the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Another nurse in Canada suffered a severe allergic reaction.

From CBC, “Hamilton PSW says allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine led to fainting, seizures and CPR”:

A personal support worker feels the health-care system “failed” her after someone overlooked her allergies, she says, and let her get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine triggered a severe reaction which she says caused her to faint, suffer multiple seizures, require CPR and still feel the effects almost a week later.

Deborah Tilli, 27, is one of the few people to have had a severe reaction to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. […]

“There was a moment where, I don’t want to say I gave up, but I was just like ‘It is what it is.’ … [Days later] when I was in bed the other night, I was thinking, ‘What if I left my two girls without a mother?'” Tilli said.

Several people have died after taking the vaccine, though authorities insist the deaths are unrelated.

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said last week they have no evidence the vaccines will prevent people from getting infected.

“I don’t believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it’s going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on,” Soumya said.

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1343620091695538179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1343620091695538179%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D61977

I can’t imagine why people aren’t lining up to get these shots!

Information Liberation

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*