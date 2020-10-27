Health Expert: Mask Wearing Will Remain Mandatory Even After a COVID Vaccine

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

A top doctor who served as an expert witness for the U.S. Congress says that even after a COVID-19 vaccine is available, mask wearing and other social distancing measures will remain mandatory.

“I feel like there is this perception that once we have a #CoronavirusVaccine life will go back to normal,” tweeted Dr.Krutika Kuppalli.

“Life will not be like it was pre-COVID. Even after we have a #vaccine you will still need to use good hand hygiene, maintain physical distance, avoid crowds and wear masks,” she added.

As we have repeatedly highlighted, despite the original lockdown and social distancing rules being introduced on the basis of ‘getting back to normal’, we’re now being told life will never return to normal.

In a CNN article written by their international security editor Nick Paton Walsh, the author asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”

Earlier this month, a senior U.S. Army official said that there’ll probably never be a return to “normal” post-COVID and that rules such as social distancing and mask wearing will likely become permanent.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates also warned that the world won’t return to normal until there is widespread take up of a second coronavirus vaccine and that this could take years.

The idea that life will never return to pre-corona normality is also being pushed by globalist bodies like the World Economic Forum, which has promoted the necessity of exploiting the pandemic to implement a “great reset.”

Summit News