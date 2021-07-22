Health official to Australians Refrain from TALKING to people because Covid-19





Senex Petrovic

Jul 21, 2021

NSW health official, Dr. Kerry Chant tells Australians to refrain from TALKING to people to blunt spread of Covid-19 “Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately, this is not the time to do that,” Chant said. So, even if you run into your next-door neighbour in the shopping center … don’t start up a conversation. Now is the time for minimising your interactions with others. Masks don’t afford “total protection,” Chant added, so residents must avoid talking to each other and “be absolutely sure that, as we go about our daily lives, we do not come into contact with anyone else that would pose a risk.” Sources: NSW 7 News Australia https://youtu.be/NVFLdnDEjaI