Health Officials Admit Bill Gates Really Does Run the World

Technocracy News – by Dr. Joseph Mercola

> September 14, 2022, Politico published a special report based on four dozen interviews with U.S. and European officials and global health specialists, who admit Bill Gates is running the global COVID response

> Four health organizations — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Wellcome Trust — rapidly took a lead on the global pandemic response, and while all four claim to be independent organizations, they’re all actually founded and/or funded by Gates

> During the earliest days of the outbreak, the Gates Foundation, GAVI, CEPI and the Wellcome Trust began a coordinated effort to identify vaccine makers, fund tests, drug treatments and mRNA shots, and develop a global distribution plan in collaboration with the World Health Organization. In the end, they failed to meet their own goals on all fronts

> Gates is unqualified to make health recommendations, and he’s never been elected to represent the public

> Gates has used his wealth, influence and sheer shrewdness to get him into a position where he can dictate global health policy for his own financial benefit

The idea that Bill Gates exerts undue influence over global health has consistently been denied and dismissed as a loony conspiracy theory. But as with so many other things, this conspiracy theory is now turning out to be a conspiracy fact.

September 14, 2022, Politico published an extensive special report based on “four dozen interviews with U.S. and European officials and global health specialists,” headlined, “How Bill Gates and His Partners Took Over the Global COVID Response.”

As noted by Igor Chudov on Substack, within hours the headline was edited to read: “How Four Private Groups Used Their Clout to Control the Global COVID Response — With Little Oversight,” as illustrated in Chudov’s screen captures below.

