Health Staff Injured By Covid Jab Are “Imagining It” – Telegraph

Richie Allen

Writing in the Telegraph today, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard claims that German health workers who reported feeling ill after receiving their Covid jab, were in fact imagining it. It’s an example of the Nocebo effect according to Evans-Pritchard. He says that exposure to fake news about the vaccine, can lead to some recipients believing that the dose has harmed them in some way, even when it hasn’t.

Evans-Pritchard claims that people have been primed to believe that the vaccines will make them ill, by exposure to disinformation. He writes:

Europe has succumbed to the nocebo effect. If people are primed to believe that something makes them ill, they discover illness. It is the reverse placebo.

Tens of millions have received the AstraZeneca jab in the UK and India without meaningful side-effects beyond minor – and desirable – signs of an immune reaction. Yet frontline health workers in Germany, Austria, France, and Spain have convinced themselves that it is doing them real harm, and that it is also ineffective.

The Nocebo Effect is a known pathology in medical science. It has been well-documented following false reporting on statins. One clinical trial studying headaches from electric currents found that two-thirds of the volunteers in the harmless control group also had headaches. Nocebo responses can be powerful and physiological. The symptoms are real.

37 out of 88 staff at Braunschweig’s Herzogin-Elisabeth hospital became ill after having the jab and dozens of ambulance drivers in Dortmund reported that they’d had a bad reaction to the vaccine. According to Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, they’re all imagining it. He blames fake news about the AstraZeneca jab:

That is probably what has been happening with AstraZeneca In Germany where fake news has run rampant, to the point of mass hysteria.

Astonishing isn’t it? Twenty-two seniors died in a care home in Basingstoke, after they’d received the vaccine. 23 died in a Norwegian home. Reports have come in from the US of people dropping dead within minutes of having a jab. A woman in Wisconsin was declared brain dead after having her second dose. I wonder if Ambrose Evans-Pritchard blames fake news in those cases?

The worst of it, is that Ambrose Evans-Pritchard and his pals in the media KNOW that this vaccine is causing harm. They know and they choose to ignore it. How do they sleep at night? Nocebo effect? They’re getting desperate now. It seems to me that someone somewhere knows that soon enough it’ll be impossible to hide the extent to which these vaccines are causing harm. Are they really going to claim that vaccine injured people are imagining it, that they were “primed” to believe the vaccine would hurt them, because they read something on Facebook?

Imagine the scenario. “Mrs. Johnson your kidneys are shutting down, you may need a transplant.”

“I was fine, until I had the vaccines!”

“Yes Mrs. Johnson. We don’t believe it’s the vaccines though. We think you were reading too much fake news and convinced yourself that the vaccines are harmful.”

“Are you saying that I’m responsible for my kidney failure and not the vaccines?”

“Yes Mrs. Johnson, it’s obvious this is what is happening….”

Richie Allen