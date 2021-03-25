Heartbroken Mother Tells Story of Losing Child and FORCED VACCINATION at Hands of FL Judge

A Broward County District Court Judge, Dale C. Cohen, has taken parental rights from the mother of a young boy in the name of ‘health and safety,’ as the judge labeled the mother a ‘danger’ to the child after she posted a picture of herself on social media without a mask.

Melanie Joseph talked with Stew Peters on ‘Patriotically Correct’ on Tuesday, and explained that Judge Cohen is restricting her visitation until she is vaccinated, and until COVID is completely gone. In addition, the judge ordered that if Melanie is to see her son, he must wear a mask at all times, despite an asthma diagnosis.

