Posted: July 8, 2021 Categories: Videos Heavily armed militia group 'wreaks havoc' after highway standoff Fox News Jul 7, 2021 Todd McGhee and Chris Swecker weigh in on the armed militia group that no one's talking about on 'The Ingraham Angle'
2 thoughts on “Heavily armed militia group ‘wreaks havoc’ after highway standoff”
Pathetic talking heads. Looks like they’re trying to get in front of the narrative; they can see it’s getting away from them. So, they dutifully steer us away from any exercise of freedom that flies in the face of the state.
I know next to nothing about these “Moors,” but “trustworthy” t.v. will inform us, give us exactly what they want us to know, ever avoiding the elephant in the room: The Bill of Rights. And God forbid they allow any people to think for themselves. Well, they only forgot one thing… Many of us are thinkers!!
They tip-toe around the facts and totally try to hide the fact that the Bill of Rights is the Supreme Law of this land and that the Common Law Courts were removed. These idiots and Fox News are part of the deception that the Administrative Admiralty is the law in this country. They know that if they were tried in a Common Law Court, they would easily be found guilty of treason.