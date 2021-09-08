3 thoughts on “Hello, Mankind – Maria Hiteva

  2. Wonderful!! And I couldn’t help but add a verse:

    Hello Mankind, are you seeing the light?
    Are you up and armed and ready to fight?
    Hello Mankind, the uprising’s here
    Throw away chains, throw away fear
    See, see, see,
    You and me, me, me
    We are the many,
    And we got plenty
    Ready to roll
    From rock to soul
    If ever at freedom’s table you dined
    You know what’s at stake, Hello, Mankind!!

