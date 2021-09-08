Sep 2, 2021
The song is inspired by the actions of the World Freedom Alliance and the World Doctors Alliance and is dedicated to everyone involved in the efforts to restore freedom of choice for every human being and create a better world.
3 thoughts on “Hello, Mankind – Maria Hiteva”
“And nothing’s gonna stop them, but us mankind.”
Spot on!!!
Wonderful!! And I couldn’t help but add a verse:
Hello Mankind, are you seeing the light?
Are you up and armed and ready to fight?
Hello Mankind, the uprising’s here
Throw away chains, throw away fear
See, see, see,
You and me, me, me
We are the many,
And we got plenty
Ready to roll
From rock to soul
If ever at freedom’s table you dined
You know what’s at stake, Hello, Mankind!!
.
I like it!