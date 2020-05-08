HELP!!! My Shed Tested Positive For COVID And Has Now Fallen Over And Can’t Get Up!!! HEEEEELLLLPPPP!!!!
Hahahaha, This is a follow up to an article I posted yesterday where Fruits (and goats) tested POSITIVE for COVID (and NOooooo!,… Fruits, vegetables or goats (and a lot of other things/animals) can’t get a human based virus…)
JD – US Marine With A Sick Shed Now…… 🙁
You think you got trouble? My toilet keeps coughing!!!!