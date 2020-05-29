Hennepin County District Attorney on George Floyd Case: “Evidence Does Not Support a Criminal Charge”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Hennepin County District Attorney Michael Freeman, a Democrat, spoke with reporters on Thursday. Freeman said he did not want to rush to make charges in the choking death of George Floyd. Then Freeman added this:

“I will say this, that the video is graphic, and horrificand terrible and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove that he violated a criminal statute, and there is other evidence that DOES NOT SUPPORT A CRIMINAL CHARGE. We need to wade through all of that evidence.”

“I will say this, that the video is graphic, & horrific & terrible and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove that he violated a criminal statute, and there is other evidence that DOES NOT SUPPORT A CRIMINAL CHARGE.” Michael Freeman, Hennepin County Attorney pic.twitter.com/HYF3kCSCpY — Kari Markus (@kari_markus) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile…

The mob is torching the city.

Gateway Pundit