Jun 1, 2020
There are variations between the two, with the independent medical examiner’s autopsy saying asphyxiation from Derek Chavin’s knee was the sole cause of George Floyd’s death, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:25).
WCCO 4 News At 5 – May 30, 2020
WCCO – CBS Minnesota
One thought on “Hennepin County, Independent MEs Release George Floyd Autopsies”
Well
The states lied to us before
The pigs lie all the time
They have a dog in this fight
The independent guy really doesn’t
So , that’s where my trust would go to
I think this also shows
We can’t trust anything that comes from the corporate enforcers and their paid off liars