Hennepin County, Independent MEs Release George Floyd Autopsies


WCCO – CBS Minnesota
Jun 1, 2020
There are variations between the two, with the independent medical examiner’s autopsy saying asphyxiation from Derek Chavin’s knee was the sole cause of George Floyd’s death, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:25).
WCCO 4 News At 5 – May 30, 2020

WCCO – CBS Minnesota

Jun 1, 2020

One thought on “Hennepin County, Independent MEs Release George Floyd Autopsies

  1. Well
    The states lied to us before
    The pigs lie all the time
    They have a dog in this fight
    The independent guy really doesn’t
    So , that’s where my trust would go to

    I think this also shows
    We can’t trust anything that comes from the corporate enforcers and their paid off liars

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*