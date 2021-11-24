Henry Long Ranger .308: Detachable Mag Lever Action Made in USA

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

The Henry Repeating Arms Long Ranger .308 is a “Made in America” lever action rifle with a detachable magazine and superb accuracy.

The Long Ranger is designed to provide longer-shot capability for avid hunters and outdoorsman. The model we are shooting is chambered in .308 but the Long Ranger is also available in .223/5.56, .243, and 6.5 Creedmoor.

Moreover, the Long Ranger can either be purchased a “sighted” model or simply drilled and tapped for a scope. The Long Ranger we are shooting is “sighted,” which means it has a fixed front sight and an adjustable rear sight.

The “sighted” model is still drilled and tapped for a scope, and has a rear sight that folds down so it does not prevent the use of a scope.

The Long Ranger has a detachable magazine with four-round capacity. The magazine fits flush into the base of the rifle’s receiver, and functions flawlessly.

We did not mount a scope on our Long Ranger, choosing instead to shoot with the open sights. Ringing steel targets in the range of 120-180 yards has been a breeze.

The rear folding sight is adjustable for windage and elevation and after those adjustments are made, the rifle is a tack driver.

In summary, the Long Ranger is another high quality firearm produced by Henry Repeating Arms. And like all Henry products, the Long Ranger is “Made in America, Or Not Made At All.”

Pics are here: https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/11/24/henry-long-ranger-308-detachable-mag-lever-action-made-in-usa/