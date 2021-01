Here is a recipe for hot cocoa for those who are trying to cut down on refined sugar

3 Cups of non fat dry milk

1 1/2 Cups of cocoa powder

2 Cups of powdered Monk Fruit….. turn granulated into powder (if you can’t find it) by placing it in a coffee grinder for about 15 -20 seconds

Mix the ingredients thoroughly then store in a glass container

For those not familiar with Monk fruit here is some info: